Bolivia reports seven locally transmitted cases of coronavirus- health ministry

Bolivia reported seven locally transmitted cases of coronavirus on Friday, the ministry of health said, marking the first recorded cases of people-to-people spread in the country.

There are currently 10 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bolivia. The other three cases were linked to travel, the ministry said.

