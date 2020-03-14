S.Korea reports 107 new coronavirus cases, total 8,086 -KCDC

South Korea reported 107 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the country's total infections to 8,086, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The latest numbers are in line with a downward trend in new cases, slightly down from the 110 recorded on Friday.

