Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mainland China sees imported virus cases exceed new local infections for 1st time

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 09:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 09:49 IST
Mainland China sees imported virus cases exceed new local infections for 1st time

The number of new coronavirus cases imported into mainland China from overseas surpassed the number of locally transmitted new infections for the first time on Friday, data released by the National Health Commission showed on Saturday.

Mainland China had 11 new confirmed cases on Friday, up from eight cases a day earlier, but only four of those - all in the virus epicentre of Hubei province - were locally transmitted. The other seven - including four in the financial hub of Shanghai, one in the capital Beijing and two in the northwestern province of Gansu - were all detected in travellers coming into China from overseas, specifically Italy, the United States and Saudi Arabia, according to local authorities.

The numbers underscore how China, where the outbreak began in December, appears to now face a greater threat of new infections from outside its borders as it continues to slow the spread of the virus domestically. A total of 95 cases have now come into mainland China from overseas, the commission said.

Hubei has now seen new infections fall for nine straight days. All four of the new cases on Friday, down from five a day earlier, were in provincial capital Wuhan. The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 3,189 as of the end of Friday, up by 13 from the previous day. All of the latest deaths were in Hubei and 10 of them were in Wuhan.

To date, the flu-like virus has infected 80,824 people in mainland China, the commission said. Globally, more than 138,000 people have been infected and over 5,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally of government announcements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Super Rugby competition in jeopardy due to NZ travel curbs

The Super Rugby competition has been thrown into doubt midway through the season after New Zealand imposed fresh travel restrictions aimed at combating the spread of the coronavirus. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturda...

Coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra rise to 19

With two more persons testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, the number of infected individuals in the state has gone up to 19, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday. The two new cases were reported from Mumbai and Ah...

Cricket-Australia-NZ tours postponed due to virus travel clampdown

Australia and New Zealands limited overs tours have been postponed in the wake of new travel restrictions announced by the New Zealand government on Saturday aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus.New Zealand Prime Minister Jacin...

U.S. military to halt domestic travel due to coronavirus

The U.S. military said on Friday it will halt, with some exceptions, domestic travel for service members, Defense Department civilians, and families in a move aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus and its impact on the military. The m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020