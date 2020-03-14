Left Menu
Cambodia bars entry from five countries as coronavirus cases increase

  Updated: 14-03-2020 16:07 IST
  Created: 14-03-2020 16:07 IST
Cambodia has banned entry of visitors from Italy, Germany, Spain, France and the U.S. to curb the spread of coronavirus. The 30-day ban on "foreigners" will come into effect on March 17, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Saturday as Cambodia recorded two new cases, bringing its tally to seven.

"The Kingdom of Cambodia has subsequently detected the COVID-19 virus on different foreign nationals, which requires immediate measures to prevent the spread and importation of the COVID-19 virus into Cambodia," Minister of Health Mam Bunheng said in the statement. "Therefore, the Ministry of Health takes measures to ban foreigners from Italy, Germany, Spain, France and the United States from entering the country for 30 days, effective March 17, 2020," he added.

Cambodia, which recorded two new cases of the virus on a 49-year-old Canadian teacher and a 33-year-old Belgian man on Friday, hasn't banned travellers from China, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. The Canadian national's two children tested negative for the virus though his school has been closed, the ministry and the school said.

Schools in the capital Phnom Penh and Siem Reap province, where coronavirus cases had been detected, were ordered closed on Saturday, the Ministry of Health said.

