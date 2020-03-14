Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-City's UEFA ban appeal up in air as CAS grapples with coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 17:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 17:15 IST
Soccer-City's UEFA ban appeal up in air as CAS grapples with coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Manchester City's appeal against their two-year UEFA ban from European football is up in the air as the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland deals with the impact of the coronavirus.

The city had hoped to have their hearing heard by early summer but that may be optimistic given the court in Lausanne has already postponed three hearings and has 16 cases already scheduled until May 18, with the City case not yet listed. CAS Secretary General Matthieu Reeb told Reuters that the court was already making adjustments and was "monitoring the situation closely and continually adapting to the changing circumstances".

"In-person hearings are still being conducted, where the participants agree to do so," he added in an email statement. "When participants are located in high-risk regions, we are offering the possibility of using video or phone links or postponing to a later date."

Reeb said that parties in cases are able to request that a decision be made "solely on the basis of the written submissions, without a hearing being held". The city was banned by UEFA on Feb. 14 and fined 30 million euros ($32.60 million) for "serious breaches" of its break-even regulations known as Financial Fair Play (FFP).

The club, who has denied wrongdoing, appealed the decision and last month their CEO Ferran Soriano said they wanted "an early resolution" and that the "best hope is that this will be finished before the beginning of the summer". The ruling, if upheld, would mean City would not be able to compete in the 2020-21 Champions League should they again qualify for Europe's top club competition. They would also be banned from European competition in the 2021-22 season.

But the qualification process for the Champions League is also clouded by the coronavirus situation, with domestic leagues across the continent having suspended play. UEFA is holding a video-conference on Tuesday of all its member associations and league, club and player representatives to decide how to progress with this season and to discuss a possible postponement of Euro 2020.

"For the moment, there has been no significant impact on our operations but we will continue to be vigilant. Only three hearings have been postponed so far," Reeb added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Spain counts 1,500 new coronavirus cases in one day

Spain confirmed more than 1,500 new cases of coronavirus between Friday and Saturday raising its total to 5,753 cases, the second-highest number in Europe after Italy. The country was expected to declare a state of alert on Saturday to try ...

Two Western hostages kidnapped in Burkina Faso have been freed, U.N. says

A Canadian woman and an Italian man kidnapped in Burkina Faso 15 months ago have been freed and appear to be in good health, the United Nations peacekeeping mission in neighboring Mali said on Saturday. Edith Blais and Luca Tacchetto went m...

Premier League 'may not finish', says FA chief

Football Association chairman Greg Clarke has reportedly told the Premier League he does not believe the domestic football season will be completed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Premier League suspended all fixtures at an emergen...

England's Root backs decision to scrap Sri Lanka tour over virus fears

England Test captain Joe Root has backed the decision to abandon the Test tour of Sri Lanka over the coronavirus pandemic, saying the players minds were elsewhere. A practice match in Colombo was halted on Friday and the team announced they...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020