Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ten more people die in England from coronavirus - health service

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 19:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 19:49 IST
Ten more people die in England from coronavirus - health service
"I am sorry to confirm 10 further patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 in England have died," Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, said in a statement. Image Credit: ANI

Health authorities in England announced on Saturday a further 10 deaths caused by a coronavirus, almost doubling the number of fatalities in Britain since Friday.

"I am sorry to confirm 10 further patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 in England have died," Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, said in a statement. "All 10 individuals were in the at-risk groups."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Avoid going to crowded places: Haryana CM advises people on coronavirus outbreak

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday advised people to avoid going to crowded places and urged them to wear a mask if they have to go out, assuring them that all necessary measures have been taken to prevent the spread of ...

Jordan tightens lockdown to combat coronavirus

Jordan said it would stop all incoming and outgoing passenger flights into the country from Tuesday as it tightens border controls to combat the spread of coronavirus. Announcing the move on Saturday, Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said univers...

Samajwadi Party to organise cycle yatra at tehsil level in UP on March 23

The Samajwadi Party held its national executive meeting on Saturday and decided to organize cycle yatra at the tehsil level on March 23 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia. Party spokesperson Rajen...

Reports: Rangers sign 2018 first-rounder Miller

The New York Rangers signed 2018 first-round pick KAndre Miller to a three-year, entry-level contract, multiple outlets reported. Terms were not disclosed.The 20-year-old defenseman finished his 2019-20 sophomore season at Wisconsin with se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020