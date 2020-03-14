Ten more people die in England from coronavirus - health service
Health authorities in England announced on Saturday a further 10 deaths caused by a coronavirus, almost doubling the number of fatalities in Britain since Friday.
"I am sorry to confirm 10 further patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 in England have died," Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, said in a statement. "All 10 individuals were in the at-risk groups."
