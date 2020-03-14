Left Menu
Development News Edition

Teargas, clashes in Paris as Yellow Vests' protesters defy coronavirus ban

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 20:47 IST
Teargas, clashes in Paris as Yellow Vests' protesters defy coronavirus ban
Central Paris had earlier been in lockdown, with police searching bags over concerns the protesters would seek to return to the Champs Elysees. The police cordon had been eased by lunchtime. Image Credit: ANI

French security forces fired teargas and clashed with anti-government "Yellow Vest" protesters who were demonstrating in Paris on Saturday in defiance of a ban on mass gatherings that aims to prevent the spread of coronavirus. In a televised address to the nation on Thursday, President Emmanuel Macron announced school closures and urged people to avoid close contact for fear of propagating the virus that has killed 79 people in France and infected more than 3,600.

The government on Friday banned all gatherings of more than 100 people. Paris police had already turned down requests for protesters to convene at sensitive sites, including the Champs Elysees where there were violent clashes between security forces and protesters almost a year ago to the day. "It's Saturday, demonstration day. Some people think that the coronavirus won't touch them and refuse to respect the advice," said a riot police officer in front of a heavily armed vehicle blocking the road that leads to the presidential palace.

Central Paris had earlier been in lockdown, with police searching bags over concerns the protesters would seek to return to the Champs Elysees. The police cordon had been eased by lunchtime. Hundreds of protesters, some wearing protective medical masks, had marched early on Saturday from Montparnasse train station, chanting anti-Macron slogans. By mid-afternoon, tension had grown.

A police source put the numbers at about 400. Riot police used teargas and stun grenades in attempts to disperse the crowds and clashed with individuals as about 2,000 security forces were deployed across the city to manage the situation.

"The security forces are currently pushing back a portion of the cortege composed of determined individuals, who are trying to continue in a direction that has not been declared," the Paris police said on Twitter, adding that 25 people had been arrested. The protesters, named after the high-visibility jackets they wear, were holding a 70th consecutive Saturday of action. The movement emerged late in 2018, triggered by fuel tax rises, and swelled into a revolt against Macron's government.

While protests are now much smaller, anger at Macron's government remains and Saturday's demonstration served as a reminder to the president a day before local elections. Sunday's vote is an important test for Macron, with opponents now particularly angered by his plans to reform the French pensions system. His party is not expected to do well.

"We had to come and mark the day to tell Macron that we're still here and that we won't accept his pension reform," said one pensioner. Voters will begin choosing mayors for 35,000 town halls and almost half a million councilors on Sunday in elections overshadowed by the coronavirus outbreak, which is expected to hit turnout.

Macron decided to go ahead with the elections despite concerns over the spread of the illness, which have led the government to shut schools and universities, suspend major sporting events, curtail public transport and close tourism attractions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: CR to intensively clean coach fittings, linen

Central Railway on Saturday asked its personnel to intensively clean coach fittings in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak as they are touched by thousands of passengers every day. These fittings include grab handles, door handles, door ...

New York records first coronavirus death as U.S. toll rises to 48

An 82-year-old woman became New Yorks first coronavirus fatality, authorities said on Saturday, after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency and the spread of the pandemic shut down much of the daily routine of American life. ...

Palestinians suspend prayers at mosques, churches to fight coronavirus

The Palestinian Authority suspended prayers in mosques and churches in the occupied West Bank on Saturday to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. The Authoritys Religious Affairs Ministry asked Palestinians to worship at home.In light...

Airline SAS to temporarily lay off 100 pilots, 100 cabin crew in Norway -NRK

Airline SAS will temporarily lay off 100 pilots and 100 cabin crew in Norway amid the coronavirus outbreak, Norwegian state broadcaster NRK said on Saturday, citing the company....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020