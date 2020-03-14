Fauci says U.S. has 20,226 coronavirus cases but hasn't yet "reached peak" of outbreak

The top U.S. infectious diseases expert said on Saturday that the country has recorded 20,226 cases of the new coronavirus, but has not yet reached the peak of the outbreak.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said President Donald Trump's declaration on Friday of a national emergency meant "now it's all systems go" to ramp up testing in efforts to contain the pandemic.

