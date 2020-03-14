Spielberg-produced Amazon mini-series in Mexico put on hold over coronavirus - letter

The filming in Mexico of a big-budget Steven Spielberg-produced Amazon mini-series, starring Spanish actor Javier Bardem, has been suspended due to concerns about the coronavirus, according to a letter sent to cast and crew on Friday and seen by Reuters.

The production entitled Mexica, which centers on the Spanish conquest of the Aztecs, began filming two weeks ago on location in Mexico City. Mexico has so far confirmed 26 cases of coronavirus. Only a skeletal wrap crew will continue working through next week, and cast and crew were informed that production might resume in December depending on how the public health crisis develops.

The project's budget is believed to be tens of millions of dollars, and dozens of local contractors will be affected by the suspension. Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It comes after the cancellation of the Guadalajara International Film Festival, set to kick off in Mexico's second-biggest city late next week. Some 145,594 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 5,419 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

