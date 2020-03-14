Latvia to close borders to stop virus from spreading

Latvia will stop nearly all foreigners entering the country from Tuesday in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the country's prime minister said on Saturday. All international travel, by air, railway, sea, and road, will be canceled from midnight on Monday, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said at a news conference. In addition, all public gatherings of over 50 people are banned with immediate effect, he said.

"The main aim is to do everything possible to avoid more people becoming ill with coronavirus," Karins said. Latvians and foreigners with residency rights in Latvia will be able to enter the country, and tourists will be able to leave after the deadline, he said.

Latvia has confirmed 26 cases of coronavirus, with no deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

