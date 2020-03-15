Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE, Saudi central banks roll out $40 billion stimulus for virus-hit economies

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-03-2020 00:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-03-2020 00:59 IST
UAE, Saudi central banks roll out $40 billion stimulus for virus-hit economies

The central banks of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, the two largest Arab economies, on Saturday announced stimulus plans worth a combined $40 billion to ease the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in their respective countries. The UAE regulator plans to support banks and businesses in the country, where the outbreak is affecting major economic sectors such as tourism and transport, with a 100 billion dirham ($27 billion) economic plan, it said on Saturday.

In a separate statement, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority said it had prepared a 50 billion riyal ($13.32 billion) package to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) cope with the economic impacts of coronavirus. The disease has so far infected 85 people in the UAE and 105 in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi funding aims to grant SMEs six-month deferrals on bank payments, concessional financing and exemptions from the costs of a loan guarantee programme, SAMA said. Concerts, sporting events and industry conferences have been cancelled or postponed in the past few weeks in the UAE to contain the spreading of the new coronavirus.

In Dubai, the Middle East's trade, finance, tourism and transportation hub, some businesses have started to feel the pain from the global travel slowdown caused by the outbreak. Saudi Arabia, which has already suspended the Umrah pilgrimage and locked down its eastern Qatif region where many infections are located, plans to halt all international flights for two weeks from Sunday.

The UAE central bank said it will provide 50 billion dirhams through collateralised loans at zero cost to all banks operating in the UAE while an additional 50 billion dirhams will be freed up from lenders’ capital buffers. "The CBUAE is allowing banks to free-up their regulatory capital buffers to boost lending capacity and support the UAE economy," it said in a statement.

It said the scheme offers banks relief for up to six months from the payments of principal and interest on outstanding loans for affected private sector companies and retail customers. COMMITTED TO PEG

Adding to a likely economic slowdown caused by the virus, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are also expected to face wider fiscal deficits this year because of lower oil prices, due to an oil price war between Riyadh and Moscow. The Gulf states' currencies, which are pegged to the U.S. dollar, weakened in the forwards market last week.

The UAE regulator said on Saturday it maintained its commitment to the peg for the dirham, and said foreign currency reserves amounting to 405 billion dirhams as of March 10 were "adequate" to safeguard the stability of the currency. Other measures introduced by the UAE central bank on Saturday include reducing by 15-25% the amount of capital banks have to hold for loans to SMEs, and better terms for first-time home buyers.

Importantly for the local real estate sector - which has been struggling in Dubai for the past decade - banks will be allowed to increase their exposure to real estate loans. "When the exposure reaches 20% of the banks' loan portfolio (measured by risk-weighted assets), banks will be allowed to increase it to 30%, but will be required to hold more capital," it said.

The central bank also introduced regulations which reduce banking fees for small companies. The Dubai and Abu Dhabi stock exchange indices dropped last week amid coronavirus concerns and because of tumbling oil prices.

To contain volatility in the markets, the central bank said it plans to issue guidelines on margin calls, asking banks to request additional collateral before liquidating stocks in the event of a market downfall. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) ($1 = 3.7533 riyals) (Additional reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek; Editing by Edmund Blair, William Maclean, Mike Harrison and James Drummond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

URGENT-Colombia to turn away visitors who have stayed in Asia, Europe in last two weeks

Government notifies Yes Bank reconstruction scheme, appoints current administrator Prashant Kumar as managing director, CEO.

Infosys finishes Simplus' acquisition; elevates enterprise cloud capabilities

Netanyahu requested PM Modi to allow export of masks, pharmaceuticals to Israel: report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Lithuania shuts borders to foreign visitors as Balts expand virus fight

Lithuania has said it would shut its borders to most foreign visitors while fellow Baltic EU members Estonia and Latvia imposed security measures of their own to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Sk...

Israel halts leisure, culture activities to stem virus

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel would shut down eateries, shopping centres and gyms in a bid to halt the spread of novel coronavirus. Everything pertaining to leisure activities will be halted tomorrow morning, he said in ...

Indonesian minister tests positive for coronavirus

Indonesias transport minister is in intensive care after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, an official has said, as schools and tourist attractions were ordered to close over the health threat. Transportation Minister Budi Karya S...

BRIEF-Warner Bros. Pictures Pauses Production Of "The Batman" For Two Weeks Beginning Today - Company Spokesperson

ATT Inc WARNER BROS PICTURES PAUSES PRODUCTION OF THE BATMAN FOR TWO WEEKS BEGINNING TODAY - COMPANY SPOKESPERSON Further company coverage...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020