Ecuador closes borders to foreign travelers due to coronavirus

Ecuador's government on Saturday announced the closure of its borders from Sunday to all foreign travelers due to the spread of the coronavirus, after local authorities confirmed a second death from the infection. Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner, in a televised statement, said all aerial, land and maritime transport into the Andean country will be prohibited.

Ecuadorean citizens and foreigners with Ecuadorean residency will have until the end of Monday to return, he said. Ecuador so far has confirmed 28 cases of coronavirus, including two deaths, and authorities have banned all public activities.

