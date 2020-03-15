Left Menu
U.S. quarantined 17 travelers at airports, asked over 30,000 to self-quarantine at home -- DHS official

  Reuters
  • |
  Washington DC
  • |
  Updated: 15-03-2020 01:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-03-2020 01:31 IST
U.S. quarantined 17 travelers at airports, asked over 30,000 to self-quarantine at home -- DHS official

A senior Department of Homeland Security official said Saturday that in the first six weeks of coronavirus vetting for travelers at American airports, 17 travelers had been placed under quarantine at medical facilities.

U.S. authorities asked more than 30,000 travelers to self-quarantine at home during that period, he said.

