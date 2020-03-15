Singapore confirms 12 more coronavirus cases

Twelve new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Singapore, taking the total number of such cases to 212 in the island-nation. Nine out of the 12 new patients were infected while travelling abroad, officials said on Saturday.

The latest cases bring the total number of coronavirus-infected patients in Singapore to 212, out of which 105 have fully recovered, the Health Ministry said in its daily update. Fourteen people are in critical condition. Others are stable or showing signs of improvement, it said.

Singapore will block entry or transit for visitors with travel history to Italy, France, Spain and Germany within the last 14 days from Sunday 11.59pm, amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in Europe, the ministry said..

