S.Korea reports 76 new coronavirus cases, total 8,162 -KCDC

South Korea reported 76 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the country's total to 8,162 with 75 deaths, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The latest numbers are in line with a downward trend in new cases, down from the 107 recorded on Saturday.

