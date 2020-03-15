Novel coronavirus cases rise to 8,162 in South Korea, KCDC confirms

HIGHLIGHTS South Korea confirms a total of 8,162 cases of novel coronavirus

75 deaths have been reported so far in South Korea

An additional 76 coronavirus cases were announced today in South Korea, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 8,162 with 75 deaths, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Sunday.

The latest numbers are in line with a downward trend in new cases, down from the 107 recorded on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.