Novel coronavirus cases rise to 8,162 in South Korea, KCDC confirms
HIGHLIGHTS
- South Korea confirms a total of 8,162 cases of novel coronavirus
- 75 deaths have been reported so far in South Korea
An additional 76 coronavirus cases were announced today in South Korea, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 8,162 with 75 deaths, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Sunday.
