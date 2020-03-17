Left Menu
Development News Edition

Macy's to temporarily close all stores due to virus outbreak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 01:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-03-2020 23:54 IST
Macy's to temporarily close all stores due to virus outbreak
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Macy's Inc on Tuesday joined Nordstrom Inc to temporarily close all of its stores in the United States, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nordstrom said on Monday it would temporarily shut its stores in the U.S. and Canada and withdrew its fiscal 2020 forecast. Macy's, which owns over 800 stores, said it would continue to operate its e-commerce sites.

Macy's, along with Saks Fifth Avenue and Gap Inc's Banana Republic, last week sent notices to shoppers that they were open for business in a move to stem losses due to a steep decline in traffic. The fast-spreading virus, which has killed about a hundred and infected over 4,000 in the United States, has been a big headache for retailers who are already struggling with falling sales due to stiff competition and a shift to online shopping.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Digvijay biggest dramatist in country: Shivraj

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday dubbed Digvijay Singh of Congress as the biggest dramatist, hours after the latter tried to meet rebel MLAs of his party in Bengaluru but prevented by the police. Chouhan said even the re...

Army steps in to help hospitals in east France fight coronavirus

Frances army transferred six patients in critical condition due to coronavirus to a military facility on Wednesday as it sought to ease the strain on hospitals in the east of the country that is struggling to cope with the spiraling number ...

Olympics-Dissent grows as IOC battles to keep Tokyo Games on track

The International Olympic Committee is facing its strongest headwinds in decades as it briefed national committees on Wednesday on the state of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics amid the coronavirus pandemic, with voices of dissent growing louder. Th...

J-K economy has collapsed due to restrictions imposed since

Targeting the government over restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir since August last year, the Congress on Wednesday said the economy of the region has collapsed due to the measures and demanded immediate release of former chief minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020