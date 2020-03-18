Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-What is included in Britain's emergency coronavirus legislation?

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 02:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 00:39 IST
FACTBOX-What is included in Britain's emergency coronavirus legislation?

Britain set out on Tuesday the details of emergency legislation to give the government increased powers to tackle the spread of coronavirus. The powers will be temporary, limited to two years, and the government has said it will only use the measures if and when they are needed.

Below is a summary of the key measures included in the emergency bill, which will be introduced to parliament on Thursday and which the government hopes will become law by the end of the month: HEALTH SERVICE

- Give people greater employment safeguards so they can leave their main jobs and temporarily volunteer to help the health and social care system without losing their jobs. - These volunteers will be able to pause their main jobs for up to four weeks and will receive a flat rate of compensation to mitigate lost earnings and expenses.

- There will be emergency registration for retired health professionals and those who return to work will not have their pensions negatively impacted. Students near the end of their training may also be registered. - National Health Service staff will be covered by a state-backed insurance scheme to ensure they can care for patients if they are moving outside their day-to-day duties.

- Paperwork and administrative requirements will be reduced to help doctors discharge patients more quickly to free up hospital space for those who are very ill. POLICE AND IMMIGRATION

- Police and immigration officers will be given powers to detain people and put them in appropriate isolation facilities if necessary to protect public health. - The law will enable the Border Force to temporarily suspend operations at airports or transport hubs if there are insufficient resources to maintain border security.

SCHOOLS - Relax requirements for schools and childcare providers such as reducing teacher ratios.

- The law will provide the power to close educational establishments or childcare providers. BUSINESSES

- The law will enable statutory sick pay for those self-isolating without symptoms from day one, instead of day three. - It will allow small businesses to reclaim statutory sick pay payments from the government.

COURTS - Expansion of video hearings in courts including allowing some civil proceedings in lower courts to be conducted via telephone or video, as well as the expansion of audio and video live links in various criminal proceedings.

MASS GATHERINGS - It will enable the government to restrict or prohibit events and gatherings in any place.

MANAGING DEATHS - The law will expand the list of people who can register death to include funeral directors acting on behalf of the family.

- It will also enable electronic transmission of documents that currently have to be physically presented in order to certify the registration of a death. - It will relax the requirements to notify coroners over deaths.

- It will also give local authorities the power to increase the operating times of crematoriums, direct companies to use their vehicles to move bodies, or direct others not directly involved in the funeral sector to provide support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

At Saudi music festival, Iran rivalry takes the stage

Exile Iranian musicians critical of religious hardliners in Tehran converged this month to perform in the most unlikely locale Saudi Arabia. Taking place amid heightened tensions between the regional enemies, the event was promoted as cultu...

Delhi Police held several meetings with Shaheen Bagh protesters to end stir: Govt

The government on Wednesday said several meetings have been held by the Delhi Police at different levels with various stakeholders, including Aman Committees, resident welfare associations, to end the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh. Union...

Nirbhaya case: Court issues notice to Tihar authorities, police on four convicts' plea seeking stay on execution of death penalty.

Nirbhaya case Court issues notice to Tihar authorities, police on four convicts plea seeking stay on execution of death penalty....

UK's Glastonbury Festival cancelled due to coronavirus

Britains Glastonbury Festival, the largest greenfield music festival in the world, has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said on Wednesday.Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift were among those due to play Glast...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020