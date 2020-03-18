World Bank adds $2 bln to funds available for coronavirus response

The World Bank on Tuesday said it had increased to $14 billion the amount of fast-track financing available to members to respond to the global coronavirus pandemic, adding $2 billion to an initial package announced on March 3.

The change will give the World Bank's International Financing Corp a total of $8 billion to support private companies and their employees hurt by the economic fallout of the spread of the disease, the Bank said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

