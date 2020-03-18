Montenegro reports first case of corona virus infection

Montenegro has confirmed its first case of coronavirus infection in two female patients who had arrived 12 days ago from the United States and Spain, Prime Minister Dusko Markovic said on Tuesday.

Both patients are hospitalised, Markovic told journalists.

Montenegro had already sealed its borders, stopped public transportation, closed down schools, cafes and restaurants to stop spreading the infection. Only supermarkets and pharmacies remain open.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.