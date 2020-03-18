Left Menu
Development News Edition

Montenegro reports first case of corona virus infection

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Podgorica
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 00:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 00:58 IST
Montenegro reports first case of corona virus infection

Montenegro has confirmed its first case of coronavirus infection in two female patients who had arrived 12 days ago from the United States and Spain, Prime Minister Dusko Markovic said on Tuesday.

Both patients are hospitalised, Markovic told journalists.

Montenegro had already sealed its borders, stopped public transportation, closed down schools, cafes and restaurants to stop spreading the infection. Only supermarkets and pharmacies remain open.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nirbhaya case: Court will hear on Thursday plea seeking stay on execution of death penalty of the convicts.

Nirbhaya case Court will hear on Thursday plea seeking stay on execution of death penalty of the convicts....

Iran says 147 new virus deaths bring total to 1,135

Iran said Wednesday that the novel coronavirus has killed 147 more people, a new single-day record in the virus-stricken country that raised the overall toll to 1,135. Now everyone knows about this disease, and what is very strange is that ...

Coronavirus: Learning licence tests to be suspended in Maha

In the wake of rising cases of novel coronavirus in Maharashtra, the government has decided to discontinue computerised learning licence tests at Regional Transport Offices RTO for the time being. In a circular issued on Tuesday, state Tran...

Rugby-South Africa could go domestic amid coronavirus pandemic

South African Rugby may run a domestic competition featuring its six Super Rugby and PRO14 sides in a bid to keep players match fit ahead of the Springboks scheduled tests against Scotland and Georgia in July. Both international franchise c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020