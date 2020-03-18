Left Menu
Development News Edition

From field hospitals to respirator masks, Pentagon wades into coronavirus support role

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 05:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 02:40 IST
From field hospitals to respirator masks, Pentagon wades into coronavirus support role
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Pentagon on Tuesday laid out how the U.S. military would support the medical response to the coronavirus, from using its stockpile of respirator masks to potentially building field hospitals and perhaps even deploying Navy hospital ships to reduce the stress on U.S. emergency rooms. The moves illustrate the massive government effort that will be required to deal with the fast-spreading pandemic, with the number of cases topping 5,800 in the United States and the death toll approaching 100.

Military officials have cautioned that while the Pentagon is ready to help, most of the military's readily available medical resources are focused on trauma care rather than infectious diseases. U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday that he was considering activating National Guard and reserve military units but such a move could take weeks.

Still, Esper, like other Defense officials, said that there were limitations to what the military could provide. "In some ways we want to be the last resort," Esper said.

Speaking with reporters at the Pentagon, Esper cautioned that while he was willing to send the Army Corps of Engineers to help set up field hospitals, the military would have to go through a rigorous contracting process and it could be quicker to do contracting at the state or local level. Earlier on Tuesday, the White House said it was in talks with the Pentagon about how the military can be deployed to deal with the fast-moving coronavirus, including setting up field hospitals in states with a surge in cases.

"The Army Corp of Engineers is ready, willing and able. We have to give them the go-ahead if we find that it's going to be necessary," President Donald Trump said. Esper also said that he had ordered the Navy to get ready to deploy two hospital ships, if needed, to help reduce the stress on hospitals dealing with the virus.

He added, however, that the ships would have to be manned by doctors who are currently working in hospitals. "What I don't want to do is take reservists from a hospital where they are needed, just to put them on a ship, to take them somewhere else where they are needed," Esper said.

"We've got to be very conscious of that." The Pentagon will make available up to 5 million respirator masks and protective equipment, including 1 million immediately, from its strategic reserves for U.S. government distribution.

Esper said the Pentagon would also be prepared to distribute up to 2,000 ventilators. He added that the U.S. military's laboratories are available to start carrying out coronavirus tests for civilians, increasing U.S. testing capacity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No period in J-K during militancy as peaceful as it is

Union minister Jitendra Singh said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday that there has not been a more peaceful eight-month period in the militancy-hit than the one since August last when Article 370 was nullified. Intervening during a discussion on t...

Maoist carrying Rs 2 lakh bounty surrenders in Odisha

A Maoist, carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head for his alleged involvement in the killing of an Andhra Pradesh MLA, surrendered before the police in Odishas Malkangiri district on Wednesday. Apart from CPI Maoist member Samba Khara al...

Spanish PM sees economy contract in "war" against coronavirus

The Spanish economy will contract as a consequence of the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told a near-empty parliament on Wednesday, urging all to rally in what he called a war against the virus.To avoid any propagation of ...

FACTBOX-What Africa is doing to fight coronavirus

The World Health Organization has warned of the risk that COVID-19 could overwhelm strained public health systems in sub-Saharan Africa. Here is a selection of measures countries are taking to prepare for the virus and limit its spread. SOU...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020