Left Menu
Development News Edition

'The Terminal': Latin American travellers stranded as nations shut borders

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 12:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 05:10 IST
'The Terminal': Latin American travellers stranded as nations shut borders
Representative Image Image Credit: Shutterstock

Yelitza Morles was in Florida with her 13-year-old daughter when she heard on Saturday that her flight home to Venezuela had been cancelled due to her country's ban on international flights to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

She made it as far as Panama City aboard a Copa Airlines flight, where the pair and at least four other Venezuelans found themselves stranded in the airport, hit by the wave of travel restrictions sweeping Latin America. Panama will not let any foreigners past the airport gates and Venezuela will not allow any flights from Panama.

"I understand they are taking care of Venezuelans, but they are also leaving some of us standed," she told Reuters. In scenes reminiscent of Tom Hank's confinement in an airport in the movie 'The Terminal', an official told them they might be stuck there for 30 days until the restrictions were lifted.

Even worse, the official told them hours later that the airport might close soon, leaving them with nowhere to go, according to a Reuters witness. The governments of Panama and Venezuela did not return a request for comment.

Venezuela had organized a humanitarian flight on Sunday for passengers stranded in Panama, but the six Venezuelans landed at the airport after that. Their plight has been repeated across Latin America as nations have slammed borders shut. Stranded passengers have taken to social media to complain.

In Peru, which shut its borders completely, several Brazilians said they had been stranded without a flight home or a bed to sleep in. In Mexico, an Argentine woman said she had made it to the airport only for her flight to Buenos Aires to be canceled as the country shut its borders. Airline industry group ALTA said Colombia, Paraguay, Chile, Argentina, Honduras, Guatemala, Bolivia, Panama and El Salvador had also restricted flights into their territories, some completely.

As a result, the continent is experiencing an unprecedented reduction in air connectivity. The region's largest carrier, LATAM Airlines Group, canceled 90% of international flights. "SEE YOU IN APRIL"

Brayan Groterol was stranded in Panama on Tuesday with his girlfriend on their way back from Mexico to Caracas. An airport official offered the six Venezuelans the opportunity to travel to Cuba, which still has flights to Caracas. They could get to Havana for free but would have to pay their way to Caracas.

"But I don't have any money, or anyone to buy me a ticket," Groterol said. The other two Venezuelas, a mother and daughter who declined to give their names, left on a flight to Bogota in the afternoon because they also have Colombian citizenship, although they do not live there.

Morles said the Venezuelan government had forgotten about them. She is asking Panama to let her in on a humanitarian visa, so she can find shelter. The airport offered to return her to Orlando, Florida, but Morles says she does not have the money to survive in the United States. With no solution in sight, her daughter video-called her father in Venezuela.

"See you in April," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nirbhaya: Convicts seek quashing of death penalty, court issues notice to Tihar, Police

The counsel for the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case moved a court here on Wednesday seeking quashing of their death penalty, saying the second mercy plea of one of them is still pending. Additional Sessions...

Telecom shares crack; Vodafone Idea plunges 35 pc

Telecom shares came crashing on Wednesday, led by Vodafone Idea which plunged 35 per cent after the Supreme Court pulled up the Centre and telcos for doing self-assessment or reassessment of the AGR dues fixed by the apex court. Vodafone Id...

Greek police use tear gas on migrants at Turkish border

Clashes broke out overnight on Greeces border with Turkey early Wednesday, after 500 migrants attempted to break down a border fence and enter Greece. Greek police said they used tear gas to repel the push to break down the fence south of t...

China says within its rights to bar U.S. reporters from Hong Kong

China defended its decision on Wednesday to expel American journalists from three U.S. newspapers and bar them even from working in Hong Kong, saying the measure falls within the central governments purview over diplomatic affairs. Chinese ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020