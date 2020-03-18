Left Menu
Olympics-Dissent grows as IOC battles to keep Tokyo Games on track

  • Reuters
  • Tokyo
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 14:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The International Olympic Committee is facing its strongest headwinds in decades as it prepares to brief national committees on Wednesday on the state of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics amid the coronavirus pandemic, with voices of dissent growing louder.

The IOC has remained committed to staging the Tokyo Games as planned from July 24-Aug. 9, saying on Tuesday after a meeting with international sports federations that measures against the virus were delivering results. The coronavirus has so far killed more than 7,500 people and infected about 200,000, with the epicenter now in Europe.

The IOC has refused to publicly consider cancellation or postponement as possible options, even as other major events including soccer's Euro 2020 and Copa America and the French Open tennis grand slam announced postponements on Tuesday. The virus has also wreaked havoc with Olympic qualification tournaments with athletes struggling to train, travel or compete and many pre-Games qualifiers canceled or postponed.

IOC member Hayley Wickenheiser called the decision to proceed with the Games "insensitive and irresponsible" in the most vocal attack on the Olympic body since President Thomas Bach took over in 2013. Wickenheiser, who competed in five Winter Games in ice hockey and at the 2000 Summer Olympics in softball, said continuing with the Games as planned ignored the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

"This crisis is bigger than even the Olympics," Wickenheiser said in a statement on Twitter. "Athletes can't train. Attendees can't travel plans. Sponsors and marketers can't market with a degree of sensitivity." "I think the IOC insisting this will move ahead, with such conviction, is insensitive and irresponsible given the state of humanity."

She is not alone. Several athletes, including reigning Olympic pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi, said the IOC decision was putting athletes' health at risk, urging them to train as normal when entire countries have shut down to contain the virus spread.

"There is no postponement, no cancellation. But it (the IOC) is putting us at risk," Stefanidi said in an exclusive interview to Reuters. "We all want Tokyo to happen but what is Plan B if it does not happen?

"Knowing about a possible option has a major effect on my training because I may be taking risks now that I would not take if I knew there was also the possibility of a Plan B."

