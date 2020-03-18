India says 276 citizens have tested positive for coronavirus overseas

A total of 276 Indians have tested positive for coronavirus overseas to date, an Indian government minister said on Wednesday.

The vast majority, 255, tested positive in Iran, with others in the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Rwanda and Hong Kong, V. Muraleedharan, minister of state for external affairs, said in a written reply to a question in India's parliament.

