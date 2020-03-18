India says 276 citizens have tested positive for coronavirus overseas
A total of 276 Indians have tested positive for coronavirus overseas to date, an Indian government minister said on Wednesday.
The vast majority, 255, tested positive in Iran, with others in the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Rwanda and Hong Kong, V. Muraleedharan, minister of state for external affairs, said in a written reply to a question in India's parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indians
- Indian
- Iran
- Kuwait
- Sri Lanka
- United Arab Emirates
- Italy
- Rwanda
- V Muraleedharan
- Hong Kong
ALSO READ
FEATURE-Sri Lankan Tamil women fight for land a decade after war ends
Coronavirus forces England to ditch hand shakes in Sri Lanka: Root
Pope tests negative for coronavirus, Italy report says
Pope tests negative for coronavirus, Italy report says
Beijing to quarantine travellers from S.Korea, Japan, Iran and Italy