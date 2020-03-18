Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia to keep oil flowing by extending Arctic shifts

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 15:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 15:33 IST
Russia to keep oil flowing by extending Arctic shifts

Russian oil and gas workers in the Arctic Yamal peninsula could see their shifts extended by months to shield the energy industry and its employees from the spread of coronavirus.

The region's governor recommended in an order published on Tuesday that the shifts of those currently working in the region be extended, while those not working have their time off lengthened to reduce the chances of infection. Some of Russia's largest companies operate in the Yamal-Nenets autonomous region, located in western Siberia, including gas giant Gazprom and its oil subsidiary Gazprom Neft, as well as private gas producer Novatek .

Russia has reported 114 confirmed cases of coronavirus in 26 different regions of the country, but none in Yamal-Nenets, although those suspected of having come into contact with the virus who visit plants and factories there are tested, the region's governor Dmitry Artyukhov said. "This is an effective measure which will allow everyone to take the necessary time to analyse the situation and prevent the influx of potentially sick employees," Artyukhov said.

Artyukhov said a number of companies on the peninsula had already switched to three-month long shifts. "I know that such decisions have not yet been taken everywhere. I hope that this will be considered promptly."

Shift work in Russia does not usually last longer than one month and extensions have to be agreed with employees. Novatek, which controls the vast Yamal liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, said it complies with all recommendations by local authorities and Russia's chief state medical doctor.

Gazprom Neft, which is developing the Novoportovskoye field in the south of the peninsula, said it is strengthening medical controls for incoming workers and intends to increase shifts by one to two months for those working on the ground there. "The terms and conditions will be discussed personally with each employee, taking into account the requirements of Russia's current labour legislation," the company said.

Gazprom said it may increase shifts for its workers in the Yamal-Nenets region, in particular at Gazprom Dobycha Yamburg to three months and at Gazprom Dobycha Noyabrsk to two months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures slump as stimulus high fades, Boeing tumbles

U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Wednesday, pointing to another volatile session for Wall Street as a bounce from sweeping stimulus measures was eclipsed by growing signs of coronavirus damage to corporate America. Boeing Co fell another...

UAE bars entry to visitors, Saudi Arabia limits private sector work

The United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday it would bar entry to foreigners apart from diplomats and residents, while Saudi Arabia included most of its private sector in a work suspension to battle the spread of the coronavirus in the Gulf ...

Iraq's Shiite parties line up to oppose new PM-designate

Iraqs typically divided Shiite political parties lined up on Wednesday to signal their opposition to premier-designate Adnan al-Zurfi, less than 24 hours after his nomination. The 54-year-old lawmaker and former Najaf governor was nominated...

Pakistan foreign minister to self-isolate for five days after China visit

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that he will self-isolate for five days after his recent trip to China as a precautionary measure to limit the spread of the deadly coronavirus that has infected 249 people in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020