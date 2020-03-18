Britain asks schools to close to halt spread of coronavirus

Britain has ordered the closure of schools until further notice from Friday evening to help contain the coronavirus outbreak.

"After schools shut their gates on Friday afternoon they will remain closed until further notice, this will be for all children except for those of key workers and where children are most vulnerable," the education minister Gavin Williamson told parliament.

