Air New Zealand to close London crew base early as travel restrictions bite
Air New Zealand said on Thursday it would close its cabin crew base in London earlier than initially planned due to the severe global travel restrictions brought on by the coronavirus epidemic. The airline had planned to close the base that houses 130 flight attendants in October after its London-Los Angeles route comes to an end.
The airline said the London-based crew will fly their final journey on the London-Los Angeles route on Friday, and a New Zealand-based crew will operate the remaining flight on Saturday. The route will then be suspended until June 30.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
