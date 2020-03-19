Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU wants streaming platforms to ease internet gridlock amid virus crisis

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 02:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 02:03 IST
EU wants streaming platforms to ease internet gridlock amid virus crisis

EU Industry Chief Thierry Breton has called on video streaming platforms such as Netflix and Alphabet unit YouTube to take measures to prevent internet gridlock caused by people teleworking and streaming at home due to the coronavirus outbreak. The European Commission said abnormal traffic distribution risks straining the internet infrastructure at a time when it was needed for healthcare services, online teaching and other uses.

"Streaming platforms, telecom operators and users, we all have a joint responsibility to take steps to ensure the smooth functioning of the internet during the battle against the virus propagation," Breton said in a statement on Wednesday. He urged streaming platforms to cooperate with telecom providers and temporarily downgrade the quality of video streaming by offering standard definition rather than high definition.

Breton said telecoms operators should also take measures to lessen network congestion and users should use settings and wifi to reduce data consumption. Earlier on Wednesday, he spoke with Netflix CEO Reed Hastings on measures to alleviate congested internet capacity, with a switch to standard definition during peak time as a best option.

Breton's comments came as world No. 2 mobile operator Vodafone pointed to higher data traffic on its networks due to the coronavirus crisis, with demand already rising 50% in some markets. Some European telecoms providers have also reported connectivity problems and a surge in data traffic in recent days. This in part has been driven by companies giving free data, downloads and films to clients to show their support during the coronavirus crisis.

The Commission and the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC) will set up a special reporting mechanism to monitor the internet traffic situation in each EU country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus sees India's biggest airline cut employee pay - internal memo

Indias biggest airline IndiGo has cut the salaries of most employees by between 5 and 20 in response to the coronavirus outbreak, which has paralyzed air travel and dented its revenues, an internal memo seen by Reuters said. In the letter t...

6 passengers with 'home quarantine' stamp deboarded from train

Six Singapore-returned passengers with home quarantined stamp on their hands were de-boarded from the Gujarat-bound Saurashtra Express at Borivali station in suburban Mumbai on Thursday morning, an official said. They were made to de-board ...

African Airlines lose $4.4 bln in revenue as of March 11 due to coronavirus - IATA

African airlines have lost 4.4 billion in lost revenues as of March 11 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the International Air Transport Association IATA said on Thursday as carriers on the continent are scrambling to respond to the economic...

FACTBOX-Airlines ground flights, count mounting costs of the coronavirus shock

Airlines across the globe are feeling the pain as travel demand withers because of the coronavirus outbreak, scrapping flights and ditching financial forecasts.Below is a list of how the worlds biggest airlines have responded in alphabetica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020