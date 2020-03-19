Left Menu
Development News Edition

Erdogan advises Turks to stay home, acts to boost economy against coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 02:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 02:40 IST
Erdogan advises Turks to stay home, acts to boost economy against coronavirus

President Tayyip Erdogan advised Turks on Wednesday not to leave home unless necessary for three weeks and to minimise social contact until the threat of the coronavirus recedes, but he did not tell them to stay away from work. Turkey subsequently announced a second coronavirus death and said the number of confirmed cases of the highly contagious respiratory illness had nearly doubled to 191 after it ramped up steps to combat the virus' spread, closing cafes, banning mass prayers and halting flights to 20 countries.

"None of our citizens must leave their homes or get into contact with anyone, unless absolutely necessary, until the threat disappears," Erdogan said in a speech after a meeting of top officials in Ankara to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. "Our citizens who are going to their offices should directly return to their homes at the end of the business day," he said.

Erdogan also said Turkey would postpone debt payments and reduce the tax burden on various sectors as part of a 100 billion lira ($15.4 billion) package of new measures to support the economy and lessen the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca later announced the near doubling in COVID-19 cases within one day in Turkey, having more than doubled a day earlier to 98.

"The test results today show that measures are very necessary. There are 93 new diagnosed cases for which treatment has begun," the minister wrote on Twitter. Earlier, the president called on banks not to restrict loans and for companies not to cut jobs, while also vowing to support the national carrier, Turkish Airlines.

Among specific measures, he said Turkey's accommodation tax was being suspended until November to support the key tourism sector, which accounts for some 12% of the economy. Debt repayments of companies affected by the coronavirus will be postponed for a minimum of three months, while value-added tax and social security payments for various sectors will also be deferred, Erdogan said.

He added that value-added tax for domestic aviation was cut to 1% from 18% and there would be a doubling to 50 billion lira in the limit of the Treasury-backed credit guarantee fund, which guarantees loans to small- and medium-sized firms. HIT AT TIME OF RECOVERY

Turkey has already suspended mass prayer in mosques, temporarily closed cafes, sports and entertainment venues, as well as extended a flight ban to 20 countries, including major European destinations. Before Wednesday's meeting Erdogan said the coronavirus was hitting Turkey just as it was recovering from a 2018 lira crisis, but that there would be big opportunities if it could bring the outbreak under control in the coming weeks.

"It is not easy to keep all the wheels of the economy turning while battling coronavirus," he said at the start of the meeting with ministers, bankers and business leaders. "If we can manage these few weeks well and inform the nation well and keep the virus under control, we anticipate a good outlook, better than we had hoped," he added.

Turkey's economy was hit by a currency crisis in 2018 and the lira has lost more than 40% of its value against the dollar since the end of 2017, including an 8% decline this year as the coronavirus added to its woes. The economy rebounded strongly in the latter part of last year, growing 6% in the fourth quarter after government steps to boost economic activity.

As part of efforts to keep the economy on track, Turkey's central bank cut its key interest rate by 100 basis points on Tuesday at an earlier-than-scheduled policy meeting, and took steps to support volatile financial markets. (Additional reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer, Gareth Jones and Bill Berkrot)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Greece's borrowing costs fall after inclusion in ECB's package

Greek borrowing costs fell sharply on Thursday following the European Central Banks ECB decision to include Greek government bonds in an emergency assets purchases programme.The ECB triggered new bond purchases worth 750 billion euros 816.9...

Coronavirus: JSPL makes arrangements at plants, offices to safeguard employees

Domestic steelmaker Jindal Steel and Power Ltd JSPL on Thursday said several arrangements have been made at its plants and offices across India and abroad to protect employees amid the coronavirus outbreak. It has been ensured that each emp...

Spain's coronavirus death toll climbs by over 200 overnight

Spains health ministry said on Thursday the death toll from the coronavirus epidemic soared by 209 to 767 fatalities from the previous day as the total number of coronavirus cases climbed by a quarter to 17,147 on Thursday.On Wednesday, the...

COVID-19: Several departments in hospitals in Chandigarh to remain closed till Mar 31

All departments, except gynecology, pediatrics, trauma, and medicine, in hospitals here will remain closed till March 31 in the view of coronavirus outbreak. Sports complexes will also remain closed till March 31, according to Manoj Parida,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020