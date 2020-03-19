Left Menu
U.S. congressman Diaz-Balart tests positive for coronavirus -statement

  Updated: 19-03-2020 04:51 IST
U.S. Representative Mario Diaz-Balart said on Wednesday he has tested positive for the coronavirus after developing symptoms of the disease.

Diaz-Balart, a Florida Republican, said in a statement he has been self-quarantining in Washington since Friday and has not returned home to Florida because his wife's pre-existing conditions put her at exceptionally high risk. The congressman said he developed a fever and headache on Saturday evening and was notified "a short while ago" that he tested positive.

