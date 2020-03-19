Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twitter bans misleading coronavirus information

  • Reuters
  • |
  • San Francisco
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 06:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 06:12 IST
Twitter bans misleading coronavirus information

Twitter on Wednesday barred users from posting misleading information about the new coronavirus, including denials of expert guidance and encouragement of fake treatments, tightening its normally lax rules around speech. The decision follows a similar move by social media competitor Facebook, which in January said it would take down posts with false claims or conspiracy theories about the fast-spreading virus.

Both companies said such content would now violate their policies around posts that could cause physical harm, departing from a normally hands-off approach to health content which has allowed anti-vaccination groups to thrive on their platforms. Twitter's new guidance, published in a blog post, said it would require people to remove content encouraging people to act against recommendations from public health authorities.

Examples it provided of statements now barred from Twitter include "the news about washing your hands is propaganda for soap companies" and "use aromatherapy and essential oils to prevent COVID-19."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

German manufacturing expectations record fastest ever plunge

German manufacturers have recorded the most precipitous drop in business expectations in the 70-year history of industrial surveys, preliminary figures showed on Thursday, with overall morale cratering to the level of the 2009 recession. Th...

Study reveals protein that helps trap bacteria may contribute to metastasis in breast cancer

In a breakthrough study, researchers have found that the protein peptidyl arginine deiminase 4 PAD4, which enables some immune cells to trap bacteria, promoted breast cancer metastasis in mice when expressed in cancer cells. The study was p...

Burberry's sales plunge 80% as coronavirus halts luxury shopping

Britains Burberry said sales in the final weeks of March would plunge by up to 80 as the impact of coronavirus already seen in China spread to Europe and the United States, causing stores to close and luxury shopping to dry up.The British b...

GE Healthcare ramps up ventilator production amid coronavirus spread

General Electrics healthcare unit said on Thursday it was hiring more people and shifting current employees to ramp up production of ventilators as the global coronavirus pandemic leads to surge in demand for medical equipment.The company s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020