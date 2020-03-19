South Korea reports 152 new coronavirus cases, total 8,565 -KCDC
South Korea reported 152 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the national tally to 8,565, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
The country had recorded fewer than 100 new infections for four days in a row until Wednesday.
