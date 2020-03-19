2 women test positive for coronavirus in Mumbai, Maha count 47
Two women tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai metropolitan region on Thursday, taking the number of such cases in Maharashtra to 47, officials said. While one woman had returned from the UK, another one had come back from Dubai, they said.
"A 22-year-old woman from Mumbai tested positive for Covid-19. She had returned from the UK. Another woman, a resident of Ulhas Nagar, had returned from Dubai. She is 49- year-old," an official said. With this, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has climbed to 47, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- Maharashtra
- UK
- Dubai
