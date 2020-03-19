New Covid-19 case in Karnataka; total number of infections 15

A new novel coronavirus casewas reported in Karnataka on Thursday, taking the total numberof infections to 15 in the State, Health Minister B Sriramulusaid

This is the first COVID-19 infection confirmed inKodagu, he said

"This person had returned from Saudi Arabia after atrip. He has been admitted in a designated isolated hospitalfor treatment and observation," the Minister tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.