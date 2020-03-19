Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai hospitals deploy 'ninja robots' to aid virus battle

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 13:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 13:36 IST
Thai hospitals deploy 'ninja robots' to aid virus battle
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Thai hospitals are deploying "ninja robots" to measure fevers and protect the health of overburdened medical workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak. First built to monitor recovering stroke patients, the machines have been quickly repurposed to help fight the disease, which has so far killed nearly 9,000 people around the world.

They have helped staff at four hospitals in and around Bangkok to reduce their risk of infection by allowing doctors and nurses to speak to patients over a video link. "They can stand outside the room and communicate with patients inside through the robot," said Viboon Sangveraphunsiri of Chulalongkorn University.

Later models will be designed to bring food and medicine to patients, and could also eventually be used to disinfect hospital wards, Viboon told AFP. His engineering team is racing to build more "ninjas" -- known as such because of their matte black exterior -- for another 10 hospitals around the country.

Thailand has more than 200 confirmed COVID-19 infections, including at least one death. More than 40 have recovered and been discharged from hospital. Authorities recently ordered the closure of bars, massage parlours and entertainment venues to help prevent new cases.

New rules also require visitors entering the country to produce a health certificate. Officials have so far stopped short of imposing the full lockdowns seen in other countries in a bid to contain damage to Thailand's crucial tourism sector.

But the government's reassurances that the pandemic is under control have not stopped bouts of panic buying in grocery stores. Doctors are also urging Thais to stay home to curb the spread of the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

South Western Railway hikes platform ticket price to stop overcrowding

South Western Railway on Thursday decided to hike the cost of platform tickets from Rs 10 to Rs 50 till March 31, 2020, to stop overcrowding on railway platforms to contain the spread of the contagious disease. The new ticket price will be ...

Coronavirus: Delhi Police will not conduct drunken driving test unless someone is visibly drunk

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi Police on Thursday said it will not conduct drunken driving test unless someone is visibly drunk and driving recklessly. They said no drunken driving checking will be conducted unless someone is visibl...

Qureshi says trade between Pakistan and China will not be stopped

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday rejected the impression that there would be any stoppage of trade with China in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Qureshi made the comments during an interview to the Chinas Glo...

Banks aim to keep trading floors open in event of any London lockdown

London-based banks plan to keep trading floors open even in the event of a formal lockdown of the British capital, betting that their frontline staff will be treated by authorities as key workers.Five global banks told Reuters they currentl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020