Turkish shopping centres' body recommends malls shut due to coronavirus

The Turkish association of shopping centres said on Thursday it was recommending that malls close due to the spread of the coronavirus after President Tayyip Erdogan advised Turks not to leave home for three weeks unless necessary.

The association said in a statement that it was awaiting instructions from Turkish authorities after making its recommendation. Overnight a range of clothing retailers had announced that they were closing their shops.

