Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-ECB measures to stem economic rout

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 15:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 13:50 IST
FACTBOX-ECB measures to stem economic rout
ECB Logo Image Credit: ANI

The European Central Bank has taken a string of measures to stem an economic meltdown caused by the coronavirus epidemic, promising to do everything necessary to hold the euro together. The following lists the measures it took in two separate meetings plus a concerted step with the world's biggest central banks.

* The ECB agreed to boost asset purchases to about 1.1 trillion euros ($1.20 trillion) this year. The buys include 20 billion euros a month as part of its already running quantitative easing scheme, a one-off 120 billion euro increase in the purchases and another one of 750 billion euros in a Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme. * The bank said it was willing to skew purchases in the 750 billion euro scheme based on market conditions and did not commit a previous rule requiring purchases according to each country's shareholding in the bank. This allows the ECB to stem the yield rise on the periphery

* It made it clear that its "self-imposed" limit to buy no more than a third of each country's debt may be revised and it would not tolerate any risks to the smooth transmission of its monetary policy. * Greek debt is included in the purchases for the first time.

* Commercial paper will be included for the first time. * Rates on a standing targeted-longer term refinancing operation (TLTRO) are cut by 25 basis points to as low as minus 0.75% and a new longer-term refinancing operation directed at smaller businesses is launched. Easing its rules, the ECB also allowed banks to borrow more in the TLTRO operation.

* In a coordinated step with other big central banks, the ECB said would offer weekly US dollar operations with 84-day maturity in addition to existing 1-week operations * Eased its collateral standards in its refinancing operation.

* Through its supervision arm, the ECB also provided relief to lenders through temporary changes in the composition of Pillar 2 capital requirements. ($1 = 0.9204 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

In Iran, every 10 minutes one person dies from the coronavirus - health official

The new coronavirus kills one person every 10 minutes in Iran, the health ministry spokesman tweeted on Thursday, as the death toll in the Middle East worst-affected country climbed to 1,284.Based on our information, every 10 minutes one pe...

Trinamool member asked to remove locket inscribed with 'NO

A Trinamool Congress MP was asked to remove a locket inscribed with NO NRC, NO CAA during a debate in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The Trinamool Congress has been vociferously opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and the National Register...

Mukesh Ambani, wife, children marginally raise shares in Reliance

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani, his wife, and three children have marginally raised their personal shareholding in Reliance Industries Ltd RIL by acquiring some shares of another promoter group entity. Overall, the promoter group shareholding in...

14 Students to take research internship at Viterbi School of Engineering in USA

A total of 14 students will undertake a research internship at Viterbi School of Engineering, University of Southern California, LA, USA. The internship would commence from mid-May for a period of 8 weeks, and students would be working broa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020