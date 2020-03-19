Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Morocco have temporarily waived airport slot rule - IATA
Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Morocco have suspended a rule requiring airlines to use most of their scheduled services or else forfeit landing slots at airports due to the coronavirus outbreak, International Air Transport Association Africa and Middle East Vice President Muhammad Ali Albakri said on Thursday.
Airlines around the world have cancelled hundreds of flights as travel demand has been shattered by the virus epidemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dubai
- Morocco
- Saudi Arabia
- Middle East
