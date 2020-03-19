Left Menu
Development News Edition

No community spread of coronavirus in India so far: ICMR

Over 820 samples taken for a random sampling study for community transmission of coronavirus have tested negative, signifying the community spread of the disease has not taken place in the country so far, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Balram Bhargava on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 15:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 15:21 IST
No community spread of coronavirus in India so far: ICMR
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Over 820 samples taken for a random sampling study for community transmission of coronavirus have tested negative, signifying the community spread of the disease has not taken place in the country so far, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Balram Bhargava on Thursday. "We did a random sampling study of community transmission of about 820 samples from 50 sites. They have come negative. We will scale it up. According to this study community spread has not happened," Bhargava told ANI.

According to a release by the ICMR, a total of 826 samples of the people suffering from severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) /influenza-like illnesses have been tested at the sites. "None of the samples was found positive," it said. The ICMR is the apex health research body of India and has been the nodal authority for testing of patients for COVID-19. The Council has been closely monitoring the presence of community transmissions in the country.

So far, a total of 169 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country. Three persons have died from the disease. In view of the evolving nature of COVID-19 transmission, the surveillance is being expanded to include more areas especially areas where COVID-19 cases have been reported.

In a bid to strengthen the COVID-19 testing capacity, the ICMR is going to operationalise two rapid testing laboratories and 49 additional testing centres by the end of this week. A rapid testing laboratory will be equipped to test as many as 1,400 samples each day. These high throughput systems will be set up one each in Delhi-NCR and Bhubaneswar to exponentially increasing rapid diagnosing of COVID-19.

The additional 49 testing centres will be at various medical colleges and other places. It includes the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Department of Biotechnology (DBT), and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Fury grows as Turkish leagues continue despite widening outbreak

Turkeys sports minister is meeting on Thursday with soccer, basketball and volleyball federations to discuss a widening coronavirus outbreak after players and coaches criticised the decision to continue playing matches.Turkey has confirmed ...

CRPF sub-inspector ends life in Telangana

A 30-year old CRPF personnel, who got married last month, allegedly committed suicide here due to some personal problems, police said on Thursday. The sub-inspector rank personnel, who used to handle civil engineering works of the para-mili...

German manufacturing expectations record fastest ever plunge

The coronavirus outbreak caused the steepest drop in German manufacturers expectations in the 70-year history of surveys, data showed on Thursday, as the three main economic institutes predicted anything from mild recession to a generationa...

COVID-19: India reports its fourth coronavirus death; Total numbers climb to 169,

COVID-19 cases in India climbed to 169 on Thursday after fresh cases were reported, including from Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh, while most of the states and UTs imposed restrictions, inching towards partial shutdown in a bid to contain the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020