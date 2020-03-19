Left Menu
Development News Edition

Foreign visitors to Japan plunge 58% in Feb on coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 15:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 15:40 IST
Foreign visitors to Japan plunge 58% in Feb on coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The coronavirus pandemic is hitting hard at Japan's tourism industry, with the number of foreign visitors plunging 58% in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday. Total foreign arrivals, including those for tourism and business, declined to 1.09 million from 2.60 million in the corresponding month last year, the Japan National Tourism Organization said. It was the fifth straight month of declines.

"With the impact of the new coronavirus, demand for overseas travel in many markets including Japan has been curbed," the agency said in a statement. "We will promote travel to Japan while closely monitoring future market trends." Tourism has emerged as a key driver for Japan's retail and hospitality industries in recent years as they try to offset weak domestic consumption by an aging and shrinking population.

The virus outbreak has fanned concern that Japan has become over-reliant on tourism, and could make it hard to reach a government target of 40 million visitors this year, up from 31.9 million last year and double those of five years ago. "These are very tough numbers, and things will probably get still worse," Japan Tourism Agency commissioner Hiroshi Tabata told a news conference.

Still, Japan will not abandon its goal of 40 million visitors for the year, he said, adding, "This is an important government growth strategy, and both the public and private sectors will continue to aim for this". Japan is also insistent that it is not preparing to postpone the Tokyo Olympics, scheduled from July 24-Aug. 9.

Arrivals from China, normally the biggest source of tourists to Japan, sank 88% last month, the data showed, after it halted all tour groups to other countries over the virus. Arrivals from South Korea plummeted 80%. Apart from the virus, South Korea has been boycotting Japanese goods and services since a trade dispute erupted between the neighbors last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

It may take 9 months for factories to be on track provided virus spread contained quickly: Industry

It may take six to nine months for factories to come back on track if India manages to contain the spread of coronavirus in the next quarter beginning April, India Inc said on Thursday. Industry also said the coronavirus pandemic has made t...

COVID-19: IndiGo cancels Chandigarh-Dubai flights till March 30

Indias largest carrier IndiGo on Thursday announced a suspension of its flights between Chandigarh to Dubai till March 30 in view of coronavirus outbreak.Our flight IndiGo 6E 55 Chandigarh to Dubai stands cancelled till March 30 and flight ...

Soccer-Fury grows as Turkish leagues continue despite widening outbreak

Turkeys sports minister is meeting on Thursday with soccer, basketball and volleyball federations to discuss a widening coronavirus outbreak after players and coaches criticised the decision to continue playing matches.Turkey has confirmed ...

CRPF sub-inspector ends life in Telangana

A 30-year old CRPF personnel, who got married last month, allegedly committed suicide here due to some personal problems, police said on Thursday. The sub-inspector rank personnel, who used to handle civil engineering works of the para-mili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020