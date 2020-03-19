Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's Shanghai asks travelers from 8 more countries to undertake 14 day quarantines

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Shanghai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 15:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 15:44 IST
China's Shanghai asks travelers from 8 more countries to undertake 14 day quarantines

China's Shanghai on Thursday added eight more countries to its list of places from which travellers entering the city will be required to undertake 14 day quarantines, it said on its official WeChat account.

The latest additions, which come into effect on Friday, take the list of affected countries to 24. The latest additions are Australia, Malaysia, Greece, the Czech Republic, Finland, Qatar, Canada and Saudi Arabia, it said.

Travellers who had been in those 24 countries in the last 14 days before visiting Shanghai will also be subject to the quarantine requirement, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

It may take 9 months for factories to be on track provided virus spread contained quickly: Industry

It may take six to nine months for factories to come back on track if India manages to contain the spread of coronavirus in the next quarter beginning April, India Inc said on Thursday. Industry also said the coronavirus pandemic has made t...

COVID-19: IndiGo cancels Chandigarh-Dubai flights till March 30

Indias largest carrier IndiGo on Thursday announced a suspension of its flights between Chandigarh to Dubai till March 30 in view of coronavirus outbreak.Our flight IndiGo 6E 55 Chandigarh to Dubai stands cancelled till March 30 and flight ...

Soccer-Fury grows as Turkish leagues continue despite widening outbreak

Turkeys sports minister is meeting on Thursday with soccer, basketball and volleyball federations to discuss a widening coronavirus outbreak after players and coaches criticised the decision to continue playing matches.Turkey has confirmed ...

CRPF sub-inspector ends life in Telangana

A 30-year old CRPF personnel, who got married last month, allegedly committed suicide here due to some personal problems, police said on Thursday. The sub-inspector rank personnel, who used to handle civil engineering works of the para-mili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020