African Airlines lose $4.4 bln in revenue as of March 11 due to coronavirus - IATA

African airlines have lost $4.4 billion in lost revenues as of March 11 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday as carriers on the continent are scrambling to respond to the economic effects of the outbreak.

"It's a challenging time for all of us, especially for the aviation industry," said Muhammad Ali Albakri, IATA's Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.