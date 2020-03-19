Estonia agrees on 2 billion euros package to boost economy

Estonia's government agreed on Thursday on a package totalling 2 billion euros ($2.16 billion) to support the economy during the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Juri Ratas said on Thursday.

The package includes state loan guarantees of up to 1 billion euros, and additional loans and direct salary support to the companies hit worst by the virus, he told a news conference. ($1 = 0.9241 euros)

