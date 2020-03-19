Iran will not celebrate its annual national nuclear day amid coronavirus
Iran will not celebrate its annual national nuclear day because of the coronavirus outbreak, the country's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi told state TV on Thursday.
Iran holds an annual celebration of its nuclear program, during which Tehran announces its nuclear achievements.
