UK can turn the tide against virus in next 12 weeks - PM Johnson

  • Reuters
  • London
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 22:55 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 22:55 IST
UK can turn the tide against virus in next 12 weeks - PM Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that Britain can turn the tide against the coronavirus outbreak within the next 12 weeks and eventually "send it packing".

"We can turn the tide within the next 12 weeks and I'm absolutely confident that we can send coronavirus packing in this country but only if we take the steps - we all take the steps - that we have outlined," Johnson said at a news conference.

