American Airlines says bookings still falling, working on more flight cuts

American Airlines Group Inc is working on more network reductions "in real-time" as it sees booking continuing to decline, President Robert Isom told employees in a letter on Thursday.

American has already slashed its international flying by 75% and domestic flying by 30% in April and plans to reduce it even further in May, saying that it "expects demand to fall even more before it gets better."

