Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Man Utd to pay casual workers if games are cancelled

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 00:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 00:08 IST
Soccer-Man Utd to pay casual workers if games are cancelled

Manchester United will keep paying their casual staff even if the season's remaining Premier League games are cancelled or played in empty stadiums because of the coronavirus pandemic, the club said on Thursday. English soccer was suspended until April 30 earlier in the day and governing bodies said the current season could be extended indefinitely.

United said the payment would reduce the financial uncertainty facing its casual workforce and would be made to all matchday and non-matchday casual workers who have worked for the club in the past three months. "We rely on our outstanding staff to deliver an exceptional service and experience to fans at Old Trafford," executive vice chairman Ed Woodward said in a statement.

"We understand that these are unprecedented circumstances and want to give them security whatever may happen regarding our remaining fixtures this season. "We look forward to welcoming back all our supporters - and our colleagues - to Old Trafford as soon as possible."

United, who have four top-flight home matches left this season, are the latest Premier League club to try and safeguard their casual workforce. Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers are some of the other clubs that have also announced plans to keep paying casual workers despite the game being suspended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Niger confirms first case of coronavirus -health minister

Niger confirmed its first case of the coronavirus on Thursday, a 36-year-old Nigerien man who had recently travelled to Togo, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso, the health minister said in a statement....

Hanging of Nirbhaya convicts a 'dark stain' on India's human rights record: Amnesty

Death penalty is never the solution towards ending violence against women, rights group Amnesty International India said on Friday, calling the execution of the four Nirbhaya case convicts a dark stain on Indias human rights record. The fou...

Coronavirus crisis is crushing global GDP growth: Fitch Ratings

The coronavirus crisis is crushing global GDP growth, according to Fitch Ratings latest quarterly Global Economic Outlook. The level of world GDP is falling. For all intents and purposes we are in global recession territory, said Brian Coul...

GOT7's Jackson Wang releases his new single track '100 Ways'

Jackson Wang, singer-producer and member of the South Korean boy group GOT7 has released his new single track, 100 Ways today on March 20.100 WAYSOUT NOW .LINK httpst.coMIjJzpee4V.PERFECT LOVE CONQUERS ALL FEARS .TAG 100WAYSwithjacksonTEAMW...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020