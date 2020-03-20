U.S. ports seek $6.5 billion in grants, assistance after coronavirus

A group representing major U.S. ports is seeking $6.5 billion in grants and direct assistance in the wake of a steep decline in port and cruise line traffic following the coronavirus pandemic, according to a letter to congressional leaders seen by Reuters.

The American Association of Port Authorities said early estimates suggest a 20% annualized reduction in cargo activity at U.S. ports, leading to a loss of $1 billion in revenue.

The group seeks $1 billion in port grants, $1 billion in direct assistance and $4.5 billion for federal navigation channel improvement and maintenance projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.