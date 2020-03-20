Left Menu
Panama, Colombia ban international flights as LATAM Airlines halves wages

  20-03-2020
Latin America's largest carrier on Thursday cut the salaries of its 43,000 workers as Panama and Colombia imposed the toughest regional travel bans yet - a month of no international travel - to weather the coronavirus crisis. LATAM Airlines Group, the leading international carrier in Chile and Brazil, will halve the salaries of its entire workforce for three months, a source close to the situation told Reuters. Incoming Chief Executive Roberto Alvo, due to take the helm on April 1, will forego his whole salary, the source added.

The bans by Panama and Colombia, effective next Monday, came after Peru, Argentina and Chile severely curtailed flights, leaving the region in unprecedented isolation. The measures piled pressure on the region's weak airlines, whose shares have tumbled more than their peers in other countries. Panama's main carrier, Copa Airlines, had already said it might have to suspend operations entirely.

Copa, which uses Panama City as its main hub, declined to comment. Also on Thursday, Brazil's largest domestic carrier Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes said it would "initially" cut worker pay by 35%, and executive pay by 40% for three months.

Flight cancellations have been massive, with LATAM planning to cut 70% of its flights and Copa at least 80%, as Latin American countries have shut their borders to air travel. Gol has slashed half of its flights, but the carrier is much more focused on travel within Brazil, which is not directly affected by cross-border bans.

Cutting executive pay has been a common coping mechanism. Brazilian airline Azul SA said last week it would offer some workers unpaid leave and cut executive pay by 25%.

Delta Air Lines CEO Edward Bastian said he would also forego his salary through the outbreak. Delta owns a 20% stake in LATAM.

