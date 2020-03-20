Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal college makes hand sanitiser, to distribute for free

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 18:17 IST
Bengal college makes hand sanitiser, to distribute for free

With the demand for hand sanitizers rising in the wake of the coronavirus scare, a college in Kolkata has made a low-cost sanitiser meeting WHO guidelines. Till Wednesday the chemistry department of Surendranath College has made 40 bottles of hand sanitiser at one of its four laboratories, the head of the department, Harishankar Biswas, said on Friday.

Five teachers, including the head of the department and three non-teaching staff, are involved in the making of hand sanitisers. Each bottle contains 100 ml sanitiser.

We were happy with the result. 40 bottles of sanitisers are ready and we are producing more. The sanitiser is called Sparsho (touch) and the bottles will be distributed for free among the locals, the senior chemistry teacher said. According to Biswas, after the coronavirus scare struck everyone a few days ago, the people of the department went hunting for sanitisers for the safety of the staff who have to attend college for administrative work despite the suspension of academic activities.

As all shops reported that sanitisers have run out of stock, we decided to make it ourselves, Biswas said. Apart from the chemical ingredients available at the lab, other contents such as alcohol and hydrogen dioxide were procured from market, and the concoction was prepared meeting WHO specifications, he said.

Biswas said that a team from the college has already met the officials of the state health department to offer support in replenishing sanitiser stock as much as possible. In another such move, an organisation called Bangla Sanskriti Manch has prepared 5,000 bottles of hand sanitiser.

The organisations Secretary Tanmoy Ghosh said with the sanitisers have been made with the help of three scientists. We intend to distribute these bottles among the marginalised people and in remote districts, he said.

A top health department official said sanitisers should have over 60 per cent alcoholic content and prepared by qualified chemists. We have been told about the hand sanitiser developed in Surendranath College. We welcome such move and we will test their samples soon to decide if their product can be used on a mass scale, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Completion of 2020 U.S. Census extended into August amid coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 U.S. Census, the decennial tally that helps determine political representation and federal aid, will be extended by two weeks, a census official said on Friday, as the coronavirus wreaks havoc on the bureaus ability to send workers...

Bucs' Godwin on ceding No. 12 to Brady: 'We'll see'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is prepared to welcome the face of the TB12 brand with open arms. Whether Godwin gives celebrated quarterback Tom Brady his No. 12 jersey could be an entirely different matter, however.My phon...

New York hair and nail salons to shut, but booze deemed 'essential'

Looking for liquid courage to help you survive the pandemic Rest assured, New York will permit liquor stores to remain open, even as Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday ordered non-essential businesses to close to help slow the spread of the co...

Transactions notebook: Bucs re-sign Minter, add Haeg

Veteran linebacker Kevin Minter is remaining with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal, ESPN reported Friday. The 29-year-old Minter had 34 tackles in 16 games two starts last season in his second season with Tampa Bay. He has 299 ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020